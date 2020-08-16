domingo 16 de agosto
Interesante

Una artista combinó portadas de discos con pinturas clásicas

redactorredactor

El diseñador gráfico Eisen Bernardo decidió mezclar tapas de discos con pinturas clásicas, y el resultado es impresionante. El artista logró que músicos como Taylor Swift, David Bowie, Bob Marley e incluso Justin Bieber parezcan verdaderas obras de arte.

La increíble colección de pinturas puede verse en a cuenta de Instagram @albumplusart donde ya cuenta con más de 6,000 seguidores.

A continuación una muestra de estos increíbles trabajos:

 
