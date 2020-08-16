Una artista combinó portadas de discos con pinturas clásicas
El diseñador gráfico Eisen Bernardo decidió mezclar tapas de discos con pinturas clásicas, y el resultado es impresionante. El artista logró que músicos como Taylor Swift, David Bowie, Bob Marley e incluso Justin Bieber parezcan verdaderas obras de arte.
La increíble colección de pinturas puede verse en a cuenta de Instagram @albumplusart donde ya cuenta con más de 6,000 seguidores.
A continuación una muestra de estos increíbles trabajos:
#legend by #bobmarley and #thewailers + George James Welbore Agar-Ellis, later 1st Lord Dover by #thomaslawrence #popart #reggae #arthistory #juxtaposition #postmodern #graphicdesign #digitalart #digitalcollage #albumcover #albumart #designinspiration
#thisiswhatthetruthfeelslike by #gwenstefani + Portrait of Baronne de Rothschild by #jeanaugustedominiqueingres #popart #postmodern #arthistory #graphicdesign #digitalart #digitalcollage #mashup #juxtaposition #albumart #albumcover #fanart #inspiration #visualdesign
#believe #deluxeedition by #justinbieber + #johneardleywilmot by #benjaminwest #popart #contemporaryart #juxtaposition #arthistory #graphicdesign #postmodern #visualdesign #albumcover #albumart #belieber #digitalart #digitalcollage #designinspiration
#dynasty by #kiss + #reunionde35tetesdexpression by #louisleopoldboilly #popart #postmodern #arthistory #contemporaryart #juxtaposition #graphicdesign #visualdesign #designinspiration #vinyl #albumcover #albumart #rockmusic #fanart #digitalart #digitalcollage
Sacred #Love by #sting + Herbert Spencer by #johnbagnoldburgess #arthistory #popart #albumcover #albumart #graphicdesign #designinspiration #digitalart #digitalcollage #juxtaposition #postmodern I'm so sad because I don't have a ticket for his show with #chrisbotti tomorrow. #insertsadface
