How MS-100 Practice Tests Can Help You Earn the New Expert-Level Microsoft Certification and Improve the Value of Your Resume

So, you are in a dilemma, torn between staying in your current role with limited chances to change your day-to-day routine and moving further in the IT field best known for competition and multiple avenues for career advancement.

As you are preparing for the next step, we have compiled an interesting guide to the new Microsoft MS-100 test, one of the prerequisites to becoming a Microsoft 365 certified Enterprise Administrator at an expert level. And without much ado, let’s break down the exam details.

Microsoft 365 Identify and Services

Microsoft 365 Identity and Services, also known as MS-100 assessment describe the management characteristics is for Microsoft 365 Enterprise Administrators who already have the skills to plan, manage, deploy, evaluate, and migrate Microsoft 365 services. Their role involves performing Microsoft 365 tenant management activities for an enterprise environment including managing its security, identities, supporting technologies, e-commerce services and compliance.

Candidates willing to apply for MS-100 must meet the following prerequisites:

Possess one of the six accreditations mentioned on the official website

Pass MS-100 and MS-101 exams

Have an in-depth understanding of Microsoft 365 workloads

Have experience working with at least one such workload including Skype for Business, Windows as a Service, SharePoint, and Exchange.

Be familiar with the common concepts of server administration, IT fundamentals, Internet technologies and networking.

Exam Format

MS-100 exam contains 40-60 questions that students will be required to complete within 180 minutes. When preparing for this test, Web brands focus on gaining the knowledge needed to design Microsoft 365 services, plan Office 365 applications and workloads, manage authentication and access, and administer user identity and roles. The assessment will cost $165 per attempt although additional taxes may apply in some countries. You can choose the English or Japanese version depending on language fluency.

Passing MS-100 Using Practice Tests: Are They Useful?

No matter what exam you are studying for, practice tests can help reinforce your IT knowledge and ensure you are adequately ready for the challenge awaiting you. These materials not only validate your understanding of the concepts but also help you define how to approach the actual exam. This is because they include real questions from previous exams along with their correct answers and explanations. Moreover, some files can be run on software that mirrors the actual testing environment. Training in such a way for some time, you'll identify the themes you need to learn more and get used to the strict timing.

Conclusion

In closing, extra qualification will never hurt you. A hiring manager will likely pay attention to your experience but will be more interested in the skill section of your CV. So, which proof do you have to show them that you are the best candidate for their job? The answer is a proper certification. And you can easily earn one by passing MS-100 and MS-101 exams with the help of practice tests. The Microsoft 365 Certified: Enterprise Administrator Expert badge is waiting for you!