Contra las fake news: el mapa de los saqueos

Just a few of my frame experiments from the past year. I had way too much fun editing this. These used to just be a small part of my focus as an artist but because of their popularity I’ve been focusing all my creative attention on exploring this area of art. At first I didn’t like the idea of just being known as the frame artist but I’ve grown to love these and their simple metaphors for life. I’m sure I’ll return to my other conceptual illustration work again. But for now I’m excited to keep seeing where this takes me. #contemporaryart #surrealism #conceptualart #artcollector #illustration

♬ Funk Hip Hop Music(814197) – Pavel