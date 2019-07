Charla con L.L. Cool J por NCIS: LA 10ma temporada. Estreno viernes 5 de julio

"Till Death Do Us Part" -- Pictured: LL COOL J (Special Agent Sam Hanna), Daniela Ruah (Special Agent Kensi Blye) and Chris O'Donnell (Special Agent G. Callen). After months of planning, the NCIS family celebrates the wedding of Kensi and Deeks. Also, an old acquaintance, Anatoli Kirkin (Ravil Isyanov), pays Deeks a surprise visit on his wedding day and he isn't alone, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, March 17 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.