Why Is CompTIA Network+ Certification Still Not on Your Resume?

If you are thinking about obtaining an IT certification, you should make this decision very carefully. This is because any credential and the provider you choose will have an impact on your professional life. There is no denying the fact that networking is one of the top fields in IT and its applications are limitless. If you are interested in earning a certificate in networking, you should learn more about CompTIA. It is one of the top vendors that you can find right now. It offers a ton of certifications, one of which is CompTIA Network+. This is really one of the best badges that you can get and there is a lot that you need to know.

One of the main reasons why anyone is trying to get certified is because he or she wants to do something for his/her career. If you are able to earn a CompTIA credential, it can help you in many ways during the course of your career. By obtaining the Network+ certification, you will gain a lot more knowledge and skills that will make you quite valuable in the professional space. With this sought-after certificate in your hands, you can apply for a better position, which is perhaps the main reason why you want to pursue it. Don’t forget about a good paycheck that you can earn with CompTIA Network+.

But what should you do to earn the certification? The first hurdle you need to overcome is the N10-007 exam. It is the only test that you have to take but this doesn't make things any easier. To succeed in this exam, you need to work hard because there is no other way. The test is 90 minutes long and consists of 90 multiple-choice and performance-based questions. This also means that time management will play a huge role during the exam. There are a few different topics covered in the CompTIA N10-007 test and they are as follows:

Networking Concepts

Infrastructure

Networking Operations

Network Security

To have a deep understanding of the exam content, you should know another important details. Here they are:

Pass mark: 720 points

Languages: Japanese/English/German (Spanish and Portuguese – soon)

How well you perform in the CompTIA N10-007 exam comes down to one thing – your learning style. This test and its associated certification are quite popular and you should have no problem finding the right resources. However, you need to make sure that you don't just use the first resource that you find. It is advised that you rely more on exam dumps as they will give you a better all-around experience. You can always take some practice tests to check your current knowledge base. These tools are available online.

Final thoughts

Network+ is just one of the certifications that CompTIA offers. Once you have earned it, you can go for other credentials of this provider. Obtaining this sought-after certificate will not only make you a well-rounded professional but also help you throughout your career. CompTIA is one of the best certification vendors in the world, so you should try to get at least one of its badges.